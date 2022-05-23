Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, Khurram Parvez among Time's 100 most influential people 2022 | Full list

Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, business tycoon Gautam Adani and prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine. The list has been divided into six categories – Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Adani has been named under the Titans category along with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and American host Oprah Winfrey, Nundy and Parvez found their place under the Leaders category along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The magazine said Nundy is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a “champion of women’s rights” who has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace.

According to Time, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Adani… competes with Warren Buffett to be the world’s fifth-richest person. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani’s journey may have only just begun,” it reported.

Journalist Rana Ayyub, who wrote for Time, said Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested in November of last year. “He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region… The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state," she wrote.

Here is the full list:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TITANS

Gautam Adani

Tim Cook

Oprah Winfrey

Christine Lagarde

Michelle Yeoh

Kris Jenner

Andy Jassy

Sally Rooney

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Sam Bankman-Fried

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

Elizabeth Alexander

David Zaslav

LEADERS

Karuna Nundy

Khurram Parvez

Mia Mottley

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Joe Rogan

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Ron DeSantis

Joe Biden

Yoon Suk-yeol

Vladimir Putin

Olaf Scholz

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Kevin McCarthy

Abiy Ahmed

Kyrsten Sinema

Gabriel Boric

Letitia James

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

Lynn Fitch

Umar Ata Bandial

Sun Chunlan

INNOVATORS

Zendaya

Taika Waititi

Miranda Lambert

Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls

Josh Wardle

Michelle Zauner

Demna

Timnit Gebru

Mike Cannon-Brookes

Bela Bajaria

Sevgil Musaieva

Francis Kéré

David Vélez

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARTISTS

Simu Liu

Andrew Garfield

Zoë Kravitz

Sarah Jessica Parker

Amanda Seyfried

Quinta Brunson

Pete Davidson

Channing Tatum

Nathan Chen

Mila Kunis

Jeremy Strong

Faith Ringgold

Ariana DeBose

Jazmine Sullivan

Michael R. Jackson

ICONS

Mary J. Blige

Dmitry Muratov

Issa Rae

Keanu Reeves

Adele

Rafael Nadal

Maya Lin

Jon Batiste

Nadine Smith

Peng Shuai

Hoda Khamosh

PIONEERS

Candace Parker

Frances Haugen

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Sônia Guajajara

Stéphane Bancel

Emily Oster

Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

Eileen Gu

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

Nan Goldin

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

Emmett Schelling

Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez

Gregory L. Robinson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON