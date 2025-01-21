Gautam Adani performs aarti at Mahakumbh, visits ISKCON kitchen

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday during his visit to the Mahakumbh along with his family. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.(PTI)

Terming his experience ‘wonderful’, the business tycoon thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the management.

"The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is wonderful...The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga," Adani was quoted by ANI as saying.

Before the Ganga aarti, Adani also teamed up with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to contribute to the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. Under this program, meals are being served to devotees throughout the Mahakumbh, which is scheduled to run until February 26.

The Adani Group and ISKCON announced their partnership to provide free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh earlier this month, just before the start of the big event.

What is the Mahaprasad Seva that Adani Group has teamed up with ISKCON for?

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 50 lakh devotees during the Mahakumbh. The meals are being prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the tent area. The food is then distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Mahakumbh.

To assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children, special arrangements, including golf carts, have been made.

"In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God," Adani said.

"We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON,” he said on the Group's partnership with ISKCON.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will also distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar to devotees, further enhancing the spiritual experience of the attendees.

With a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers, the project stands as a beacon of cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions to serve humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.