...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gavi commits $50mn to support the response to Bundibugyo Ebola

Gavi will allocate up to $50 million to combat the Bundibugyo ebola outbreak, focusing on vaccine development and outbreak response efforts.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Advertisement

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, on Monday announced that it will make up to $50 million available through its First Response Fund (FRF) to support the response to the ongoing Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak, with the bulk of the funding earmarked to accelerate access to vaccines against the current strain.

Gavi commits $50mn to support the response to Bundibugyo Ebola

Of the total allocation, up to $40 million will be used to speed up vaccine development and access, while a further $10 million will support outbreak response efforts.

“While we are some way off having a safe and effective vaccine against Bundibugyo virus, we need to act now to ensure that, once one or more vaccine candidates are ready, manufacturers are in a position to start producing doses at scale,” said Sania Nishtar, chief executive officer of Gavi.

“Leveraging this allocation, Gavi will work closely with CEPI and partners to design the right incentives to achieve this goal, exploring all options including potential Advance Purchase Commitments. This effort, alongside ensuring emergency funds are on hand to support outbreak response and protect routine immunisation services in impacted communities, is exactly what our First Response Fund was designed for,” she added.

In addition, Gavi will immediately release $10 million to support national outbreak response plans, including measures to protect routine immunisation services, safeguard healthcare workers and prepare countries for the eventual deployment of vaccines.

At present, no vaccine is licensed against Ebola Bundibugyo. According to WHO, the most promising candidate is the single-dose rVSV Bundibugyo vaccine being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), though it is unlikely to be ready for efficacy trials for another seven to nine months.

Another candidate, ChAdOx1 Bundibugyo, being developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India, could be available for efficacy assessment within two to three months, although additional animal data are still required.

WHO experts have also reviewed the potential role of Ervebo, the licensed Ebola vaccine approved for outbreaks caused by the most common Ebola virus species in Africa. However, Ervebo is not licensed for Bundibugyo disease, and evidence of protection against other Ebola virus species remains limited and inconclusive, the UN health agency said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Gavi commits $50mn to support the response to Bundibugyo Ebola
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.