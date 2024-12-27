‘GDP gira, Bihar me Pul gira aur ab…’: Khan Sir joins BPSC students' protest

Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir on Friday took a dig at the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) stating that the panel has collapsed just like the GDP of India and bridges in Bihar. "Pehle desh ka GDP gira, phir Bihar mein pul (Bridge) gira, phir BPSC gir gaya," Khan sir said.(PTI)

Khan Sir on Friday met with protesting aspirants of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna and also urged them to maintain peace while continuing their protest against the BPSC exam.

"Everyone wants a re-exam," he said while addressing the aspirants. He also joined the protestors as they chanted slogans against BPSC.

Why are aspirants protesting against BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants have been protesting statewide over alleged irregularities and delays in the exam process.

The agitation, which has been ongoing since December 13, has escalated following allegations of a paper leak during the exam conducted by the commission.

Some candidates claimed that they received the question paper nearly an hour late, with some even claiming that the answer sheets were torn, further fueling suspicions of malpractice.

The students' protest has intensified with demands for the cancellation of the exam and a re-examination.

BPSC protests: Political reactions

The issue has also attracted significant political attention with key Bihar leaders like Lalu Yadav, and Prashant Kishor coming out in support of the protesting aspirants.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav said that the police should not have resorted to "lathi charge" on the protesting students and said that what was done was wrong.

"They shouldn't have done this. It's wrong..." Lalu Yadav said.

However, police department authorities clarified that "mild force" was used and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants.

Prashant Kishore gives 3-day ultimatum to Bihar government

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore on Thursday gave an "ultimatum" to the Bihar government, demanding that the issue of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants be resolved within three days or he will lead the protests himself.

Speaking to the students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishore condemned the 'lathi-charge' on the students and called on the NDA-led government to take immediate action on two points.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)