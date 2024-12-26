Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC protesters in Patna

After a lathi charge on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protesters, Bihar Police on Wednesday night issued a clarification saying they used “mild force” and denied any injuries. BPSC aspirants hold placards during a protest demanding BPSC re-exam, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI)

Bihar Police officials also claimed that coaching institute teachers were instigating aspirants to protest and named several social media accounts that were allegedly misleading the students.

Bihar Police lathi-charge protesters demanding BPSC 70th CCE prelims re-exam | In pics

"To cancel the preliminary examination of BPSC, aspirants have been continuously protesting at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18. Some teachers are instigating these students, both directly and indirectly. Additionally, many social media handles are misleading and inciting the students," DSP Anu Kumari said.

"On December 23, a candidate vandalized the Gardanibagh Hospital. Today, on December 25, hundreds of BPSC aspirants surrounded the BPSC office. Law and order issues were created without permission, causing inconvenience to the public. The administration used mild force to disperse the gathering, and no one suffered any injuries," she added.

The DSP also said that an FIR has been filed against those who instigated aspirants, and further action is being taken.

"An FIR has been filed at Gardanibagh police station against those who instigated the candidates and vandalized the hospital. Notices are being sent to all involved for legal action. Regarding the incident near the BPSC office today, we are identifying those involved in the illegal gathering, and cases will be registered," she said.

The Congress condemned the police action on protestors, while independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav called for a Bihar bandh on January 1, 2025, if the prelims examination held on December 13 is not cancelled.

BPSC announced on December 24 that the Combined Competitive Mains Examination (CCE Mains) is likely to be held in April of next year and requested candidates to prepare for it.

“Do not get misled by such elements who are allegedly agitating by spreading confusion without any facts and spreading controversy on the basis of baseless information. District Police, Patna, is investigating the entire incident. After investigation, prompt and effective action will be taken….” BPSC's exam controller said in a press release.

(With inputs from ANI)