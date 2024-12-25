BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 for re-exam releasing on December 27, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 for re-exam releasing date. The official notice on admit card release date is available to candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 for re-exam releasing on December 27

The BPSC CCE prelims admit card for re-exam will be released on December 27, 2024. Candidates whose exam got cancelled in the Patna centre will be able to download their admit cards from the bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Prelims re-examination will be held on January 4, 2025 in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. The examination will be conducted at various exam centres in Patna district.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must reach the exam centre by 9.30 a.m. They will be allowed to enter the examination centre only until 11:00 a.m.

The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.