Sainik School Entrance Exam, AISSEE 2025, registration begins for Classes 6, 9

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration-cum-application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination or AISSEE, 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. AISSEE 2025: NTA has started registration for the Sainik School entrance exam(HT File photo for representation)

The test will be held offline using OMR sheets to select candidates for admission to classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools across the country for the 2025-26 academic year.

The online registration window opened on December 25 and will close at 5 pm on January 13. The deadline for fee payment is January 14.

The exam fee is ₹800 for general, OBC-NCL, defence and ex-servicemen category candidates. For SC and ST category candidates, the exam fee is ₹650.

The test will be held in 190 cities across India, as mentioned in the information bulletin.

The exam date and admit card release date for AISSEE 2025 will be announced later.

AISSEE 2025: Eligibility criteria for Sainik school admission

For Class 6 admission, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years of age as on March 31, 2025. This means s/he should have been born between April 1, 2013 and March 31, 2015 (both days inclusive).

Girl candidates can apply for admission to Class 6 in all Sainik schools. Number of seats available for girl candidates in different schools is mentioned in the information bulletin.

For Class 9 admission, the candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2025 (s/he should have been born between April 1, 2010 and March 31, 2012).

Admission of female students in Class 9 is subject to the availability of seats.

At the time of admission, applicants should have passed the Class 8 exam from a recognised school.

Exam pattern

Class 6 Section Topic Number of questions Marks per question Total marks A Language 25 2 50 B Mathematics 50 3 150 C Intelligence 25 2 50 D General Knowledge 25 2 50 Total 125 300 Class 9 A Mathematics 50 4 200 B Intelligence 25 2 50 C English 25 2 50 D General Science 25 2 50 E Social Science 25 2 50 Total 150 400

The exam duration for Class 6 is 150 minutes, and for Class 9, it is 180 minutes. The Class 6 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and the Class 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.