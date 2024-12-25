Centre scraps no-detention policy, mixed reactions from educators, stakeholders

The Centre's decision to scrap the no-detention policy for Classes 5 and 8 has drawn mixed reactions from educators, school principals, and stakeholders. While many have welcomed the move as a step towards improving learning outcomes and accountability, concerns have also been raised about its potential implications, especially for marginalised students. While many have welcomed the move as a step towards improving learning outcomes and accountability, concerns have also been raised about its potential implications, especially for marginalised students.(HT file photo)

Support for the Policy Change

Damini Joshi, Principal, Sanskriti School, Pune

"The preparedness of students significantly impacts their academic and social development. The decision to scrap the no-detention policy is commendable, as it emphasises academic rigor while fostering emotional resilience. By addressing learning gaps before promotion, this approach ensures holistic growth and better prepares students for future challenges."

Priti Ojha, Principal, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Bhiwadi

"Reintroducing the detention policy encourages accountability among learners and motivates them to take their studies seriously. It also gives teachers the opportunity to address specific needs, ensuring students master foundational concepts. This move promotes critical thinking and resilience, preparing students to face a competitive world."

Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad

"The scrapping of the policy is aimed at improving learning outcomes. While no one wants to detain a child, addressing learning gaps through remedial measures is essential. Detention should not be seen as failure but rather as an opportunity for improvement. By building parent confidence and ensuring a child’s morale is not undermined, the policy can create a robust support system for students."

Sona Gombar, School Head, Salwan Montessori School

"This is a bold step that, if implemented thoughtfully, can instill accountability in students and balance academic standards with accessibility. Teachers must be trained to provide individualised attention, and parents should actively participate in their child’s learning journey to ensure early interventions and better outcomes."

M L Meena, Principal, JNV Tawang

"The decision to reintroduce the detention policy means students in Classes V and VIII can be held back if they fail to meet the required academic standards. This move aims to improve learning outcomes and foster greater accountability in the education system."

Positive Impacts:

Improved Learning Standards: Encourages students to take their studies seriously, promoting a more focused and goal-oriented approach to education.

Accountability for All: Makes students, teachers, and parents more responsible for academic progress, ensuring foundational skills are not neglected.

Addresses Learning Gaps: Prevents students from advancing to higher grades without mastering the basics, reducing challenges in later stages of education.

Better Allocation of Resources: Identifies struggling students early, enabling schools to provide targeted support and remedial teaching.

Focus on Quality Education: Emphasizes meaningful learning and mastery of concepts rather than simply moving students through the system.

Negative Impacts:

Risk of Dropouts: The fear of failure may discourage some students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, from continuing their education.

Emotional Impact: Being held back can harm a student’s confidence and self-esteem, leading to stress and a negative attitude toward school.

Increased Pressure: Teachers may prioritize test preparation over creative and holistic learning, while students may feel excessive pressure to perform.

Potential Inequality: Students from underprivileged communities may face higher risks of detention due to limited access to resources and parental support.

Overemphasis on Exams: The focus may shift to exam performance, neglecting other important skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Concerns About the Policy

A government school educator, speaking anonymously, shared concerns about the reintroduction of the detention policy:

Risk of Dropouts: Holding students back, especially those from poorer backgrounds, could lead to higher dropout rates. Girls might be particularly affected due to societal pressures.

Unequal Impact: Affluent students rarely face detention, while underprivileged ones bear the brunt.

Lack of Resources: Without enough trained teachers, proper classrooms, and infrastructure, the policy may fail. Detaining students without fixing these issues could further discourage them.

Shared Responsibility: Students alone shouldn’t bear the burden of poor results. Teachers, parents, and policymakers also need to take responsibility for improving learning outcomes.

Alternative Solutions: Instead of detention, vocational training and regular assessments could help struggling students catch up and succeed.

Important Suggestions

Educators agree that the new detention policy needs proper changes in the education system to work effectively.

Here are some important suggestions:

Train Teachers: Teachers need regular training to improve their teaching skills.

Involve Parents: Parents should keep track of their child’s progress and work closely with teachers to address issues early.

Offer Vocational Training: Students struggling with academics should have the option to learn practical skills through vocational courses.

Invest in Schools: Better funding is needed to improve classrooms, reduce the number of students per class, and introduce new teaching methods.

Conclusion

Scrapping the no-detention policy is a major change in India’s education system. While it aims to improve learning, it needs to be handled carefully to avoid problems like students dropping out. Success will depend on teamwork among teachers, parents, and policymakers to make sure the policy truly helps students and improves education overall.