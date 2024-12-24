Explained: Centre scraps ‘no-detention policy’. Will Classes 5, 8 students fail now?

The Centre has decided to end the 'no-detention policy' for students in Classes 5 and 8 in schools run by the central government. Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 18 states and Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes. Severeal states and UTs have already scrapped the no-detention policy.(HT_PRINT/File image)

States and UTs that have scrapped the no-detention policy include Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the delay in the notification since the amendment was approved in 2019, an official explained that the new National Education Policy (NEP) was announced within six months of the amendment.

No-detention policy scrapped | What it means for students

The Centre's decision to end the 'no-detention policy' means that students who fail their year-end exams may not automatically be promoted to the next class. Instead, they will have another chance to improve their performance.

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, as notified from time to time, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results.

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be.

However, the student's teacher will help identify areas where the student is struggling and offer additional support, as per the notification.

"During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification read.

It is important to note that no student can be expelled from school before completing elementary education. The exams and re-exams will focus on the student's understanding and overall development, rather than just memorisation, the notification said.

This change affects more than 3,000 schools run by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools. States and union territories can still decide whether to continue or end the policy in their schools.