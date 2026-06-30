...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gen Seth to assume charge as army chief

General Dhiraj Seth becomes India’s Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday, focusing on modernization and reform as the army braces for future conflicts.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 04:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

General Dhiraj Seth will assume charge as India’s new Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retires after more than four decades of military service. Seth’s appointment marks a leadership transition as the army pushes ahead with modernisation, capability development, and re-structuring initiatives to sharpen its combat readiness.

Gen Seth to assume charge as army chief

He will be the first officer from the Armoured Corps to lead the service in nearly three decades. Seth, who was the army’s vice chief until now, will hold office until August 31, 2028. General S Roy Chowdhury was the last Armoured Corps officer to hold the top position between 1994 and 1997.

Other changes in the army hierarchy include Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain taking over as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and Lieutenant Generals Mohit Malhotra and Rajesh Pushkar taking the reins of the Jaipur-based South Western Command and the Pune-based Southern Command, respectively.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Seth was commissioned into the 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986. Known for his professionalism and military acumen, he attended the Defence Services Command and General Staff Course at the Military College in Paris, the International Defence Acquisition Management Course at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, the Higher Command Course at Mhow, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

 
army staff
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Gen Seth to assume charge as army chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.