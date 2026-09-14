Gen Z enters Jaipur Municipal Corporation as 21-year-old Faiz Hasan wins Ward 71

A 21-year-old has become one of the youngest new faces in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with Congress candidate Faiz Hasan winning Ward 71 in the Rajasthan urban local body elections. He has secured 5,426 votes.

Voters stand in a queue and show their voter ID cards during the Municipal Corporation elections at a polling station, in Jaipur on Friday. (Ashok Sharma)

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He defeated his nearest rival, Independent candidate Mohammad Salim, who polled 5,256 votes. BJP candidate Nisha Gaur finished third.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 63 wards, while the Indian National Congress has secured 44 wards as results for 120 of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation were declared on Monday as part of the Urban Local Body General Elections-2026.

According to the Jaipur District Administration, counting is underway for the remaining wards. Other parties and independent candidates have won 13 wards so far.

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What is happening in Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections?

Across Rajasthan, the ruling BJP has widened its lead over the Congress in the urban local body elections, winning 3,587 wards compared with the Congress’s 3,050, with results for more than 8,700 of the 10,244 wards where counting was held declared by 2.15 pm, according to a PTI report.

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{{^usCountry}} The results from key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results from key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation, winning 53 wards. The Congress won 23, while Independents secured three and the CPI(M) one.

The Congress emerged victorious in Ajmer and Pali. In Ajmer’s 80 wards, the Congress won 37, compared with the BJP’s 32 and Independents’ 11. In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, the Congress won 29 wards, while the BJP secured 21 and Independents 15.

Bharatpur produced a contrasting result, with Independents winning or leading in 36 of its 65 wards, against 20 for the BJP and seven for the Congress. The BSP and RLP won one ward each. Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s hometown.

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Independents have also put up a strong performance statewide, winning 2,024 wards and emerging as a potentially decisive force in several urban local bodies.

Overall, the BJP won 3,587 wards, Congress 3,050, Independents 2,024, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 56, CPI(M) 37, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 15, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 10 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight.

Repolling at one booth in Jaipur is scheduled for September 11.

The elections are being viewed as an important political test for the Sharma-led BJP government and the Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

Polling for the 309 urban local bodies was held in two phases on September 9 and 11. A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected across 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities, with more than 1.44 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

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