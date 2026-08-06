'Gen Z are our own, protesting doesn't make them anti-national': Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that if Gen Z is protesting, they aren't anti-nationals but “our own people”.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat said that Gen Z is not like the previous generation, which did not question elders, and that it wants logical answers.

“When we were of their age (youth), we would listen to our elders. We never used to question. Now, the Gen Z wants logical answers,” he said.

"If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation... I do not believe Gen Z is like that... I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha - is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His remarks came against the backdrop of the recent Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi against the NEET paper leak, which was largely joined by Gen Z students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came against the backdrop of the recent Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi against the NEET paper leak, which was largely joined by Gen Z students. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Talking about the police action on the students at the protest on July 20, Bhagwat said he does not know why the police resorted to lathi charge and pellet guns.

“Why did the lathi charge happen? Why are pellet guns used? We need to study the reasons,” he said.

Bhagwat also backed comprehensive reforms in the education system, saying one or two reforms are not enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I'll tell you, two or three are needed. Education is not a business, and we need to provide education to all. We need to work on fee structures," he said, while backing a demand for the share of education in India's budget to be increased to six per cent.

“Public participation is important in education, from school development to quality education. Focus on teachers' training. We are giving education to educate people, not for business,” he said while elaborating on the needed reforms.

What Mohan Bhagwat said on Pakistan, China

Bhagwat said conflicts between countries should not permanently damage bilateral relations. He asserted that nations such as Pakistan and China should not be viewed as India's "wholehearted enemies". He said disputes may temporarily put ties on hold, but should not bring them to an end.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"In times of conflict, we should not spoil bilateral ties. They can be put on hold till the issue is resolved, but they cannot be severed. Conflicts may halt ties, but they should not end them. It is not that Pakistan and China are whole-heartedly our enemies. State politics also plays a role," he said.

Bhagwat also said people should stand with the government during times of conflict, while stressing that humanity ultimately transcends political divisions.

"During conflict, we are with the government, but we also know that sometimes we have to become one. Humanity is one," he said.