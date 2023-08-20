Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / German minister ‘fascinated’ as he checks out India's UPI system

German minister ‘fascinated’ as he checks out India's UPI system

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2023 03:01 PM IST

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a mobile-based fast payment system invented in India.

The German embassy in India on Sunday lauded India's digital infrastructure and termed it one of the country's success stories. The praise came after Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing used UPI to make a transaction in India and was left “fascinated.”

German ambassador checks out the UPI system.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the German embassy in India said, “One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!”

The embassy also posted a video of the minister checking out the UPI.

Volker Wissing visited India to attend the G20 summit. Wissing attended the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting in Bengaluru on August 19. In a post on X, the German Embassy in India stated, "G20 Digital Ministers meeting in Bangalore is about to start. Minister @Wissing&our great host Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw have an insightful discussion on deepening Indo-German cooperation in IT and especially AI through our Digital Dialogue."

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a mobile-based fast payment system invented in India. It facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly. So far, Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions. India and Singapore signed a groundbreaking agreement in February 2023 to link their respective payment systems. France too took a significant step towards embracing India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism. An agreement was reached between India and France to enable the use of UPI for transactions, starting from the iconic and popular tourist destination, the Eiffel Tower.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
upi app germany india news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP