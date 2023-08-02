Home / India News / Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man over feeding a stray dog

Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man over feeding a stray dog

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 02, 2023 06:12 PM IST

The man objected the woman for feeding a stray dog in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik township.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman abused and thrashed a 79-year-old man at a high rise society in Crossings Republik township in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after the latter objected the woman for feeding a stray dog.

Woman thrashes man in Ghaziabad.(HT )
Woman thrashes man in Ghaziabad.(HT )

This is a developing story, Check back for updates

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out