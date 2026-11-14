Ghaziabad traffic diversions on Nov 15-16 for Chhath Puja; heavy vehicles barred

According to officials, the annual Chhath Puja will be celebrated at around 79 locations in Ghaziabad, with four major sites: the Hindon river Chhath ghat near Grand Trunk (GT) Road, near Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, adjacent to UP Gate, near the Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar, and at Tronica City, near the Yamuna river.

“The diversions have been put in place from 12noon on November 15 and shall remain in place on November 16 till the festivities end. Traffic police personnel will remain deployed for duties, and entry of heavy vehicles has been restricted under the plan,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic), told HT.

Ghaziabad traffic police announced traffic diversions for November 15 and 16 in the wake of Chhath Puja , and have restricted heavy traffic vehicles from entering the city limits, the officials said Saturday.

Is the water at Ghaziabad’s Hindon river Chhath ghat suitable for bathing or rituals?

Is the water at Ghaziabad’s Hindon river Chhath ghat suitable for bathing or rituals?

Which routes to the Hindon river Chhath ghat are restricted in Ghaziabad?

Which routes to the Hindon river Chhath ghat are restricted in Ghaziabad?

When are Ghaziabad traffic diversions and heavy-vehicle restrictions in place for Chhath Puja?

When are Ghaziabad traffic diversions and heavy-vehicle restrictions in place for Chhath Puja?

On November 15 and 16, thousands of devotees will perform puja at water bodies and along the banks of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers, which flow through Ghaziabad district.

Also Read:Sun, faith, and the Ganga: Bihar gears up for the sacred rhythm of Chhath

The main Chhath event will be held at the Hindon river Chhath Ghat, adjacent to GT Road, which connects Mohan Nagar on one side to the New Bus Adda Metro station on the other.

According to the traffic plan, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Mohan Nagar towards the Hindon river site.

Officials said heavy vehicles travelling from Mohan Nagar to their onward destinations will be diverted to National Highway 9. Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards the Hindon river site from the New Bus Adda Metro station or Nagdwar in Sahibabad, according to the diversion plan.

The plan also stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards the Hindon river site from the rotary at Raj Nagar Extension.

“Once the diversions come into effect, there will be a strict compliance. The diversions have been put in place for the ease of devotees who will arrive in large numbers to the river Hindon site and also for commuters,” the DCP added.