Chhat Puja 2021 Day 3: Evening Surya Arghya time, puja vidhi and all you want to know

Chhath Puja 2021: The ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya is celebrated in the country from November 8 to November 11. The four-day festival commences on the sixth day after Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. Unique to the states of Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the country of Nepal, the vratis keep fast and offer their puja to Surya Bhagwaan (Lord Surya).

Chhath puja starts with Nahay Khay on the first day, and ends with Usha Arghya on the last day when the devotees break their 36-hours long fast by offering arghya to the rising sun. However, the preparations of Chhath Puja starts a day after Diwali, when the devotees start consuming sattvic food (without onion, garlic), prepare their meals with extreme hygienic conditions and consume their meals only after taking a bath. Lord Surya is worshipped for the well-being, development and prosperity of the members, by the devotees. Even though women keeping fast during Chhath Puja is more common, men can also do the same.

The second day of Chhath Puja, also known as Kharna, was celebrated on November 9, when the devotees had a prasad made of kheer with gud and arwa chawal. After this, they started their nirjala vrat (fasting without water) for the next 36 hours.

Today (Wednesday, November 10) is the third day of Chhath Puja, when the devotees will worship the Sun Lord without consuming any food or having even a drop of water. Thekua made with jaggery, ghee and flour will be prepared as prasad. The puja starts at sunset time on the third day. The sunset time, on November 10, according to Drink Panchang, is 5:30 PM. During this time, devotees will offer their arghya with their family members in a nearby water body – also known as Sandhya Arghya or Pehli Arghya. Hygiene is of utmost importance, during performing Chhath Puja and the prasad is prepared without a touch of salt. The devotees continue their fasting till the next sunrise time.

On the fourth day, devotees dip their feet in water at sunrise time and offer their prayers to the rising sun, also known as Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya, and conclude their fast by consuming prasad.

