Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with loved ones

Chhath Puja 2021: The Chhath mahaparva is an annual four-day celebration, observed with much pomp in the country. The festival is unique to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and also the Madhesh region of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhath Maiya and is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the celebrations began on November 8 with Nahay Khay. It will conclude on November 11 with Usha Arghya, the day when people break their 36-hour long nirjala fast after offering Arghya to the rising sun.

If you are also celebrating Chhath Puja with your friends, family, and relatives, here are some best wishes, messages, images, and greetings to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes, Images, Greetings, And Messages:

May you and your loved ones be showered with blessings on this auspicious day. Happy Chhath Puja.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. Happy Chhath Puja!

Remove all the negativities and embrace only goodness. May this Chhath bring you happiness in abundance. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja!

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

May the positivity of Chhath mahaparva spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja!

I wish you and your family a Happy Chhath Puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. May the Sun God shower you with his blessings.

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

On this auspicious day, may Chhath Maata give you the courage of a tiger and bless you with prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!

May you and your loved ones be showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, and we hope he keeps bestowing you and your family with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your family abundant blessings on this auspicious occasion of Chhath. Happy Chhath Puja!

