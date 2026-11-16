Telangana BJP files complaint with FRRO against Italian leader Giacomo Filibeck over remarks at Bharat Summit

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), seeking an investigation into the participation and political remarks made by Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), at an event hosted by the state government in Hyderabad last week. Hyderabad, Nov 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses the Bharat Summit 2026, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (@INCIndia X/ANI Photo) (@INCIndia X)

In his complaint, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Filibeck, a foreign political functionary, had engaged in India's domestic political discourse by raising the slogan "vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thief, vacate the throne) at the Bharat Summit on November 14.

Rao sought an immediate investigation into whether Filibeck's participation in the political event and his remarks violated the conditions of the visa under which he entered India.

There was no immediate reaction from either the Congress or Filibeck till the time of filing this report.

At the event that also saw the participation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Filibeck claimed democracy is "under attack" in India. The Italian political leader’s comments, however, came under criticisms from politicians in India as well his own country. The BJP has also attacked Gandhi, for organising an "anti-India summit".

Rao said the complaint was not about differences in political opinion but concerned the participation of a foreign political office-bearer in an Indian political gathering and his alleged involvement in political messaging relating to India's electoral processes and political leadership.

The BJP leader said the authorities should establish whether Filibeck entered India on a conference, business, tourist or any other category of visa and whether the activities undertaken by him were permissible under the conditions governing his entry and stay.

Rao sought action if violations of visa conditions or other statutory requirements were established. He pointed out that section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, provides for imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both, for specified violations.

The complaint also sought an investigation into the possible role of the Bharat Summit organisers, sponsors, coordinators and other individuals who might have facilitated or coordinated Filibeck's participation and political address.

“Under section 24 of the Act, persons who knowingly abet offences under the relevant provisions could also face legal consequences. The authorities should examine whether the nature and subject of Filibeck's proposed address had been disclosed to the competent authorities and whether his participation in political messaging had been planned or facilitated by the organisers,” he said.

The party chief further referred to sections 3 and 7 of the Act, which deal with immigration requirements and the central government's powers to regulate the entry, stay and activities of foreign nationals. It also sought verification of the applicable Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs guidelines governing foreign participation in international conferences and politically sensitive events.

The BJP also urged the authorities to examine whether the Union home ministry and external affairs ministry had been informed about his proposed participation and whether any political clearance or other permission was required and obtained.

The party sought the registration of an FIR against the Italian leader.

It also asked that the investigation findings be forwarded to the Union home ministry, Bureau of Immigration and FRRO for consideration of further action, including possible removal of the foreign national under section 29 of the Foreigners Act, if the statutory grounds were established.