Sensex, Nifty today: BSE, NSE bounce back day after bloodbath; INR also recovers

Sensex, Nifty today LIVE updates: Stock market today recovered and opened higher as investors kept a close watch on BSE, NSE after Monday's sharp sell-off, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessing a steep decline amid rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia. Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on Sitra Island Bahrain, March 9 (REUTERS)

Sensex today opened at 78,192.35, over 626 points or 0.81 per cent up from the previous session's closing figure. Nifty 50, meanwhile, traded at 24,191.75, over 163 points up on opening today.

Indian shares' rebound comes as US President Donald Trump hinted the war in Iran could end soon, easing oil off three-year highs as well as fears of a prolonged supply shock, Reuters reported.

-Sensex today at pre-opening: BSE Sensex was trading at 78,376.15, up 809.99 point or 1.04 per cent, at pre-opening on Tuesday. Nifty 50, meanwhile, was trading at 24,280.80, up 252.75 points or 1.05 per cent at 9:10 am, the pre-opening period.

-USD to INR today: Indian rupee opened up 0.44 per cent at 91.9250 per US dollar; previous close was 92.3275.

-Stock market crash on March 9: Equity benchmark indices Sensex (BSE) and Nifty (NSE) plunged nearly two per cent on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and weak global cues, triggered by the deteriorating situation in West Asia, sparked heavy selling in the stock market. The West Asia situation pertains to the ongoing military conflict between Iran-and-allies and US-Israel that broke out after the February 28 strikes by the latter on the Islamic country, that killed its Supreme Leader - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

-Sensex on Monday: Market sentiment was further dampened by persistent foreign fund outflows and the rupee's weakness against the US dollar, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,352.74 points, or 1.71 per cent, to close at 77,566.16, marking its second straight day of losses, according to data in a PTI news agency report. During intraday trade, the index had fallen as much as 2,494.35 points, or 3.16 per cent, to 76,424.55. On the BSE, 3,379 stocks declined, while 972 advanced and 185 remained unchanged.

-Nifty on Monday: Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 422.40 points, or 1.73 per cent, to finish at 24,028.05. During the session, it had tumbled 752.65 points, or 3.07 per cent, to 23,697.80. Gift Nifty futures were at 24,393.50 at 08:11 am on Tuesday, indicating the the Nifty 50 will open above Monday's close of 24,028.05.

-Brent crude today: After hitting their highest in more than three years on Monday, Brent futures were down $6.51, or 6.6 per cent, at $92.45 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) down $6.12, or 6.5 per cent, to $88.65 on Tuesday morning. They had surged past $100 a barrel on Monday, touching mid-2022 highs as Saudi Arabia-led supply cuts and the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran raised concerns of major global supply disruptions.

-What is Brent crude? Brent crude is a type of oil that comes from deep under the sea near a place called the North Sea - between the United Kingdom and Norway. However, the US-Israeli offensive on Iran affects brent crude prices mainly because it threatens the world’s oil supply and shipping routes - primarily, the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude can be looked at as special “reference oil” that people use to decide how much oil should cost around the world. When countries and companies buy or sell oil to make things like petrol, diesel, or plastic, they often look at the price of Brent crude to help set their own prices.