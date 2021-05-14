Home / India News / Gir farmers, Kashmir driver, Agra woman: Centre lauds Covid warriors
Gir farmers, Kashmir driver, Agra woman: Centre lauds Covid warriors

Farmers of Gujarat's Gir have decided to give free coconuts to the Covid patients admitted at Junagadh Civil Hospital as coconut water is recommended for the nutrition of patients suffering from the infection.
The government, through its Mygovindia initiative, shares latest updates on Covid-19, including inspiring stories of Covid warriors.

The raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic saw common men turning into saviours gathering whatever resources they can for those who are in need. The Centre, through its mygovindia handle on social media, lauded such a few instances as its "daily dose of positive news" about Covid warriors.

Kashmir's Manzoor Ahmed is a truck driver. As an asthmatic himself, Manzoor is on 24X7 oxygen support and knows the importance of oxygen. As Covid-19 patients are struggling in want of oxygen, Manzoor has decided to use his truck for delivering oxygen cylinders to Covid patients.

Farmers of Gujarat's Gir have decided to give free coconuts to the Covid patients admitted at Junagadh Civil Hospital as coconut water is recommended for the nutrition of patients suffering from the infection.

Another inspiring story that the government shared is of Agra's Nina Muniyal, who has started a free delivery of home-cooked food to covid-19 patients. On a day, she provides home-cooked nutritious meals to over 100 patients.

Mygov is a government platform for citizen engagement. On social media, it shares the latest updates of Covid-19, government initiatives and inspiring stories of Covid warriors. A few days ago, it shared the story of Dattatraya Sawant, a part-time teacher of Mumbai who transformed his auto into a makeshift ambulance. NCC cadet Divyanshi was praised for arranging free oxygen refills in Delhi. Three students of Don Bosco College Fatorda was lauded for designing a sanitising robot that can save workers from chemical exposure.

The platform is also sharing the works done by every government department towards fighting the ongoing pandemic. CEO of Mygov Abhishek Singh recently conducted a workshop of central government officials to "create a positive image of the givernment".

