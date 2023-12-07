Giriraj Singh's 'thumka' remark on Mamata stirs row; Mahua Moitra reacts

BJP MP Giriraj Singh stirred a controversy on Wednesday after he criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's participation in the Kolkata International Film Festival -- where she was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In a video that surfaced on social media, Giriraj Singh was seen saying that Mamata Banerjee doing 'thumka' at the film festival is not appropriate. As Trinamool leaders including Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra strongly protested the comment, Giriraj Singh said he used the word 'jashn' and not 'thumka' and he was not wrong in criticising Mamata Banerjee for celebrating film festival when the state is riddled with corruption. "TMC leaders are exaggerating my words," Giriraj Singh said.

Giriraj Singh said Mamata Banerjee dancing at film festival is not appropriate

The official handle of the Trinamool Congress shared the video in which Giriraj Singh uttered 'thumka' and also swung his body from side to side. "This video evidence shows him to not just be uttering the words 'thunk' twice but also making gestures that leave no room for misinterpretation. His denial is another textbook example of BJP's strategy to engage in shameful conduct and then brazenly defend it, regardless of overwhelming evidence," the party wrote.

"After PM @narendramodi's "didi o didi" catcall, Union Minister @girirajsinghbjp now joins the list of @BJP4India leaders who made degrading comments about Smt @MamataOfficial. It's evident that the BJP leaders find it incredibly hard to fathom a woman in power challenging their authority. Their archaic mindset, steeped in gender biases, is blatantly on display," the party added.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said Giriraj Singh's words against the only woman chief minister of India are shocking. "Mr Singh, the reason we 'manao jashn' in Bengal is because we don't have to put up with the likes of you, the misogyny and patriarchy that is practised by you and the BJP every single day. You will tell Mamata Banerjee what is appropriate and what is not? Let me tell you it's not appropriate to deprive lakhs and crores of people of Bengal of their MNREGA dues that you and your ministry have withheld," Mahua Moitra said.

"Mamata Banerjee is Maa Kali personified. She is the only lady CM in India and people of Bengal have elected her not once, not twice, but thrice," Mahua Moitra said.

'Leave it': Mamata reacts to 'thumka' jibe

Mamata Banerjee dismissed Giriraj Singh's jibe and said her gesture to respect the Bollywood personalities who invited her to dance on the stage. "I don't know how to dance. Sometimes I dance with tribals to support them. On that day, Anil Kapoor ji took my hand to the stage. We respect Bollywood. Mine was a gesture of respect, nothing else," Mamata said without giving any importance to Giriraj Singh's comment.

