Girl, boy sexually assaulted inside vacant Faridabad building; 3 arrested: Cops

A 14-year-old girl and her 16-year-old male friend were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed by six men inside an empty building in Faridabad’s sector-78 last month, police said on Friday.

Police said a detailed probe is underway. (HT file photo)

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Investigators said the incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on August 24 but came to light on Tuesday when the girl’s mother approached the police to register a complaint.

Police said three suspects – aged 20 years, 29 years and 30 years – were arrested on Wednesday and efforts are on to nab the remaining. The trio was taken on police-remand for interrogation after their production before a court on Thursday.

In her complaint, the girl alleged she and her male friend were near the empty building on a scooter when the accused approached them.

According to Faridabad public relations officer Yashpav Yadav, the accused threatened and forcibly took the two friends inside the building. “There, the accused extorted money from the two victims and sexually assaulted them,” he said, adding that the victims were thrashed when they tried to resist. The accused later fled the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said one of the accused had addressed his aide by his name at the time of committing the crime, leading the victims to help the police identify them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said one of the accused had addressed his aide by his name at the time of committing the crime, leading the victims to help the police identify them. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also said the girl’s mother learnt about the incident after noticing a change in behaviour. “The girl has stopped interacting and even started skipping her coaching classes. After observing these changes, the woman took her daughter into confidence. The girl broke down and narrated the entire incident. The woman also approached her daughter’s male friend, who confirmed the incident,” a police officer said, seeking anonymity.

Three accused – all of whom are drug addicts – were traced and arrested within hours of the complaint being filed, the police said. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining persons, they added.

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The FIR has been registered under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at BPTP police station.

The two survivors underwent a medical examination and a detailed report is awaited, the police said.