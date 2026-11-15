Police said she was in a relationship with a youth from Shishgarh village and wanted to marry him. However, her family reportedly opposed the relationship as the youth belonged to a different caste.
Upset over the family's refusal, the girl allegedly left home at around 5 am on the pretext of going to relieve herself and climbed the mobile tower near the village, located in the Nichlaul police station area.
On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and, along with family members, tried to persuade her to come down. After sustained efforts, she safely descended from the tower.
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Home/India News/Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In Uttar Pradesh Village, Demands To Marry Her Boyfriend