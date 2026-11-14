Married 6 months ago, UP woman found dead with alleged lover in Sitapur, suicide suspected

A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, allegedly her lover, were found dead in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Saturday morning, police said. Their bodies were spotted by the villagers at around 6 am and are suspected to have died by suicide. The incident took place in the Reusa police station area, around 55 km from the district headquarters. (Photo for representation)

The incident took place in the Reusa police station area, around 55 km from the district headquarters. The deceased woman was married to another man six months ago and had come to her parents’ home for Karwa Chauth last month.

Reusa Station House Officer (SHO) Hanumant Tiwari said the two were allegedly in a relationship and their bodies were found in a thatched roof structure. " Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint received from the families," Tiwari said.

According to preliminary information, the woman had gone to meet the 22-year-old man at around 10 pm on Friday at a thatched-roof outhouse near his house, where he usually slept. The police were alerted by the villagers after they spotted their bodies at around 6 am on Saturday.

Family members of both the deceased are being questioned in connection with the case. A forensic team also inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The two were in a relationship for over 2 years Police said the two deceased lived in the same village and had allegedly been in a relationship for the past two to three years. Their houses are located around 50 metres apart. The woman's father reportedly learnt about their relationship around eight months ago and asked his daughter to sever ties with the man. However, she refused following which her father arranged her marriage with another man within two months.

The woman had returned to her parental home on October 29 for Karwa Chauth and had been staying there since then. During this period, she allegedly continued meeting the man.

Police said the circumstances leading to the deaths were being investigated. The post-mortem findings and complaints from the families are expected to help establish the sequence of events.