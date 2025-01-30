Girl dies by suicide after father stabs her friend on finding them together

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly due to fear and humiliation after her father caught her whileshe was with her friend and assaulted him with a knife at her residence in Telangana’s Hanmakonda district, police said on Wednesday. A 17-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly due to fear and humiliation after her father caught her whileshe was with her friend and assaulted him with a knife at her residence in Telangana’s Hanmakonda district (File photo)

The incident took place at Srinagar Colony of Gopalpur village on the outskirts of Hanmakonda town on Tuesday evening. “We have booked a case of attempt to murder against the father,” inspector of Kakatiya University police station Ravi Kumar said.

He said that the girl, a second-year Intermediate (Class 12) student at a corporate college in Warangal, was reportedly in a relationship with the boy, who is also a minor and was her senior at the same college, for last one year. The boy is presently pursuing his first year of B Tech.

ALSO READ | Man kills daughter in Gwalior for opposing arranged marriage, held

“On Tuesday evening, while the girl’s parents were away, the boy visited her house. When they were talking to each other, her father, along with her maternal uncle, unexpectedly arrived. Seeing the boy sitting close to his daughter inside her room, the father became furious and started scolding his daughter,” Kumar said.

“Sensing trouble, the boy attempted to flee by jumping over a wall. The father picked up a knife and attacked the boy on his neck, causing bleeding injuries. When the father returned, he found his daughter’s body. She had apparently taken the drastic step out of fear and humiliation,” he said.

The family rushed the girl to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

“The boy was admitted to the government hospital at Warangal, where he was declared out of danger. The girl’s body was sent to the mortuary for post mortem,” the inspector said, adding that further investigation on the matter was ongoing.

ALSO READ | 'My wife wants my death’: Man, 40, dies by suicide after alleging 'torture’

Meanwhile, the Suryapet police on Wednesday arrested six people in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Dalit man Vadlakonda Krishna from Mamillagadda village on Monday, for marrying an OBC woman Kotla Bhargavi, against the wishes of her family, Suryapet deputy superintendent of police G Ravi said.

The arrested include: Bhargavi’s father Kotla Saidulu, grandmother Buchamma, brothers Kotla Naveen and Kotla Vamshi, and their family friend Bairu Mahesh, besides another person who helped them dump the body of Krishna on the banks of Musi river.

The arrested was later produced before the local court for judicial remand, G Ravi said.