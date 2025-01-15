Man kills daughter in Gwalior for opposing arranged marriage, held

Bhopal/ Gwalior: A man was arrested on Wednesday for shooting his 18-year-old daughter dead four days before her wedding in Gwalior on Tuesday night, police said. The accused, Mahesh, had arranged for his daughter’s wedding to take place on January 18. (File Photo)

A police officer said that Mahesh Gurjar killed his daughter, Tanu, because she wanted to marry a resident of Bhind instead of the man chosen by her family.

Tanu had filmed a video of her family forcing her to marry and shared it with a few people, according to Nagendra Sikarwar, the superintendent of police (SP) in Gwalior.

The woman’s cousin, Rahul Gurjar, is currently absconding.

“Mahesh had arranged for his daughter’s wedding to take place on January 18. Tanu was unhappy with the decision and wanted to marry Bheem Mawai. Two days ago, she recorded a video alleging that her family was forcing her to marry someone else and also accused them of beating her daily,” Sikarwar said.

On Tuesday night, Mahesh and Rahul confronted the girl at their house in Adarsh colony.

“Mahesh shot his daughter in the face three times when the argument escalated. She died on the spot. Rahul fled the house. Mahesh surrendered to the police and stated that he had no regrets about killing his daughter,” said an investigating officer.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Police are investigating the matter further,” Sikarwar added.