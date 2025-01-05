21-year-old man shot dead in Hansi over ‘monetary dispute’

A 21-year-old man was shot dead over monetary dispute in Hansi’s Bhaini Amirpur village on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Sahil Kumar, the victim. (HT Photo)

They added that the accused, Ajay alias Aman, was from the same village as the victim, Sahil Kumar.

In his police complaint, victim’s father Suresh Kumar said he, his brother and elder son were sitting outside their home at the time of the incident.

“Ajay showed and took out a pistol from his pocket. My son ran inside but Ajay fired shots at him. He also fired at my brother, who escaped. Then, accused’s father Bablu, mother Mukesh and other family members -- Monu and his father Ajmer, entered our home and tried to attack us,” Suresh Kumar said.

He added the accused had given money to his sister’s son, Ameen from Panipat, for sending him to Dubai without asking them.

Suresh Kumar alleged the accused were now mounting pressure on them to ask Ameen to return the money.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh from the Narnaund police station said Sahil was declared dead at the local community health centre.

A case was registered under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Ajay, his father Bablu, mother Mukesh, Monu and Ajmer.