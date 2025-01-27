'My wife wants my death’: Man, 40, dies by suicide after alleging 'torture’

A 40-year-old man was found dead at his home in Karnataka's Chamundeshwari Nagar after his family returned from Church. The victim allegedly died due to harassment by his wife, police said on Monday. The victim’s wife reprtedly filed for divorce and demanded ₹ 20 lakh as alimony.(HT_PRINT)

As per the preliminary probe, the victim and his wife had married two years ago but began living separately three months after the wedding due to frequent quarrels. The victim’s wife had also filed for divorce and demanded ₹20 lakh as alimony.

While speaking to the media, the victim's brother said that their family had gone to church on Sunday morning, and found his brother hanging from the ceiling upon returning home in the afternoon.

‘My wife is killing me…’: Victim's brother on his suicide

His brother also shared the content of his brother's suicide note which stated, "Daddy, I'm sorry. My wife Pinky is killing me, she wants my death... I am dying because of my wife's torture."

The family further revealed that the victim had been struggling after losing his job three months ago, which seemed to add to the tension in the marriage.

"We want justice for my brother. That woman should be arrested. No one should suffer the way my brother has suffered," he said.

The family also mentioned that the victim had been physically assaulted by his wife’s elder brother, with a police report filed at the time of the incident.

Following a complaint from the victim’s brother, police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Petaru’s wife. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

34-year-old Bengaluru techie's suicide

This comes months after a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie was found hanging at his house on December 9, 2024. The man also purportedly left behind lengthy messages, blaming his wife and in-laws for taking the extreme step.

Following his death, an FIR was registered in Bengaluru against his wife Nikita and her family under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).