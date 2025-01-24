Hyderabad chilling ‘murder’: Ex-Armyman confesses to killing wife, but where are body parts?

The murder investigation of a 35-year-old Hyderabad woman, whose husband allegedly killed her and boiled her body parts to dump into various locations, has encountered a roadblock as no body part has been recovered by the police yet. People are seen outside the house of an ex-serviceman, who claimed to have dismembered his wife's body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker, at a locality in Hyderabad, on Thursday, (PTI)

While the police were corroborating technical and scientific evidence, they were yet to find the body parts of the deceased, The Indian Express reported.

“We cannot go by mere claims. We are collecting all technical and scientific pieces of evidence. The case is under investigation,” Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu told the publication.

The victim's husband Gurumurthy, a retired Army jawan from Andhra Pradesh, claimed that he killed his wife, dismembered her body, boiled the parts and disposed of them in a lake at Jillelaguda on the city's outskirts.

Ever since Gurumurthy's confession, the Hyderabad Police has corroborated forensic and technical evidence to establish his claims and find out what exactly happened to his wife P Venkata Madhavi.

Despite the confession, no arrest has been recorded in the case as of Thursday evening. However, police took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, who is now working as a security guard, told the police that he committed the murder in a fit of rage, and the investigators believe he did everything possible to avoid getting caught.

“As of now, we don’t have any reasons to believe it was a premeditated crime. It seems like the result of a petty quarrel. We are questioning the suspect and we have not recovered any body parts. We do not have enough clues,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Praveen Kumar told indianexpress.com in the evening.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a pressure cooker, water heater, and knives.

Husband confesses to horrific details of wife's murder

During the police interrogation, Gurumurthy revealed that he hit Madhavi against a wall after a heated argument, which led to her immediate death.

He then chopped off her body using kitchen knives and initially boiled the parts to destroy any sign of the murder. The accused claimed to have cooked her body parts in a pressure cooker for five to six hours and used a mortar and pestle to grind the bones.

The publication reported, quoting unnamed sources, that the flesh, along with powdered bones, was then thrown into different localities, including the nearby lake.

The victim, Puttavenkata Madhavi, was reported missing on January 18 when her mother Subamma complained to the police.

Meerpet inspector Nagaraju was cited by news agency ANI as saying that Madhavi had walked out of her house after an argument with Gurumurthy on January 16.