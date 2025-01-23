Dog-lover's body found half-eaten by beloved pet pugs after she mysteriously died at home

After Adriana Neagoe, a resident of Bucharest in Romania, stopped responding to texts and calls, her family members visited the 34-year-old's flat to check up on her. Adriana Neagoe had stopped responding to texts and calls from her family members for days.(X/@HAber)

Police and firefighters were called and they broke into the apartment to discover a horrifying scene that shocked all present.

Officials broke down the door to find Neagoe's lifeless body on the floor but what was more spine-chilling was that her corpse appeared half-eaten. Beside the body, her two beloved pugs were found. It appears that after their owner died, the hungry dogs began eating the decomposing body.

While there were no apparent signs of violence noticed, an autopsy was performed on the body to determine the cause of death.

The two pugs were taken to a shelter while heartbreaking tributes for her were posted on Facebook. "Another angel has gone to heaven. My beautiful sister Anda Sasha is no longer among us," said one post by her sister.

Neagoe's funeral will take place at a local chapel, her family said.

Pets can eat bodies of owners

This is not the first time an animal lover's body was found eaten by their pets. In 2013, a 56-year-old woman died at her home in Hampshire, UK and was found having been eaten by her own cats.

Neighbours called the authorities after she was not seen for a while and her letterbox was overflowing.

When police broke into the house, they found a number of dead animals - including a cat and a dog - in the kitchen and living room, but others had survived. It was believed that the hungry animals had begun to eat their owner after being left without food for months.

Scientists say cats and dogs might eat a dead human given the chance.

