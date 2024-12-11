Amid growing instances of dog bites, animal lovers allege cruelty toward strays

While citizens are demanding stronger measures to tackle increasing instances of dog bites, cases of animal cruelty are also being reported. The incident sparked a row between society residents opposed to feeding stray dogs and those who actively care for these canines. (HT PHOTO)

On December 7, Sunil Walunj, a resident of Wanowrie, was bitten by a stray dog while walking near his society. “Two or three stray dogs surrounded me, barking aggressively. When I tried to fend them off, one bit my leg,” Walunj recounted.

Just days before, a four-year-old boy was attacked by a dog while playing in the same area. The child suffered serious injuries and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident sparked a row between society residents opposed to feeding stray dogs and those who actively care for these canines.

Another resident, Abhishek Shinde from Bibwewadi, recalled his ordeal. “At midnight, while returning home on my bike, a pack of six to seven stray dogs chased me near Gangadham Chowk. It was terrifying and I barely managed to escape. The memory still haunts me,” he said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) receives eight to 10 complaints of dog bites daily. PMC chief veterinary officer Dr Sarika Funde said, “Some cases involve injuries, while in others, aggressive behaviour by stray dogs is reported.” According to the PMC health department, the city recorded 8,174 dog bite cases between June and September this year. Even as residents complain about increasing instances of dog bites, there are also cases of animal cruelty being reported.

Anand Pardeshi, a resident of Ravet, said, “A stray dog in our society was brutally beaten in November. Initially, the police refused to register a complaint, but they relented after repeated follow-ups. I’ve been requesting a designated feeding point for stray dogs near our society but my request has been met with resistance.”

Deputy commissioner of the district animal husbandry department, Ankush Parihar, acknowledged that there are frequent clashes over stray dog feeding points. With both animal lovers and those opposed to feeding stray dogs locked in disagreement, measures including sterilisation drives, designated feeding zones, and stricter enforcement of pet laws may just be the need of the hour.