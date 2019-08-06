Girl shot dead after grandfather pelts stone at pet dog

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:18 IST

A seven-year-old girl died when a group of people opened fire after her grandfather allegedly threw a stone on their pet, a Doberman, to save himself from its attack, at Paura village in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday, the police said.

The victim, Anju Kumari, was the only child of Bhim Tiwary, a village priest. Six suspects have been booked for the murder on the basis of a complaint registered by the girl’s mother Asha Devi, superintendent of police Dilnawaz Ahmad said on Monday.

Asha Devi said, around 5pm on Sunday, when her father-in-law, Pyare Tiwary, was returning home after performing a “pooja” in an adjacent village, the Doberman came out of the Singhs’ residence and chased him. Tiwary threw a stone at the dog and somehow managed to save himself from its attack.

When the Tiwarys later complained about the dog to its owner, asking the family to keep it chained, the latter took offence. Soon a scuffle ensued between the two families, leading to stone pelting, the police said, adding they intervened and brought the situation under control.

However, around 7.30pm, the Singhs returned with guns and fired indiscriminately. One of the bullets hit the girl in her neck, resulting in her death.

