NEET UG Exam 2026: Girl told to remove ‘mala’ during NEET, probe on

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will take action after probing an incident at a Surat exam centre where a Hindu girl was allegedly asked to remove her ‘Tulsi Kanthi mala’ (sacred necklace) before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 on Sunday, a senior official said.

Candidates arrive at an exam centre to appear for the NEET-UG exam in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

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Terming the incident at an exam centre in Surat’s Amroli as “wrong” and “unacceptable”, the senior NTA official said it violated the agency’s dress code guidelines. A video of the incident went viral in which the candidate’s father is seen questioning the fairness of the exam and respect for religious freedom. Later, the teacher involved in the frisking allowed the girl’s entry with her mala.

UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

“This is unacceptable. Clear instructions were issued that religious symbols should not be removed. We will enquire into the matter and take appropriate action,” the official told HT. “While most candidates were allowed such items, there were a few exceptions, which is wrong. A detailed statement will follow after we receive the field report.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a notice dated April 30, NTA had clarified that candidates are allowed to wear articles of faith, “subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a notice dated April 30, NTA had clarified that candidates are allowed to wear articles of faith, “subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NEET-UG 2026, conducted in pen-and-paper mode in May 3 for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses courses, recorded a 96.92% attendance, with over 22.05 lakh candidates appearing nationwide out of 22.75 lakh registered aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NEET-UG 2026, conducted in pen-and-paper mode in May 3 for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses courses, recorded a 96.92% attendance, with over 22.05 lakh candidates appearing nationwide out of 22.75 lakh registered aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

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