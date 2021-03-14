‘Give us another five years..’: Amit Shah in poll rally speech vows to end infiltration in Assam

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the people of Assam that infiltration in the state’s border would be stopped if the Bharatiya Janata Party is re-elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He also attacked the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi saying that they can not protect Assam from infiltration.

“Can Rahul [Gandhi], who has taken Badruddin Ajmal's support, protect Assam from infiltration? Can Assam be safe with Badruddin? Give us another five years, infiltration will be a thing of past in the state,” news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

The home minister, who was addressing a rally at Tinsukia in Assam, also asked the people to choose between the BJP and the Congress governments. “In some days, it will be decided who will run Assam for the next five years. On one hand, there's PM Modi, Sarbananda [Sonowal] and Himanta's [Biswa Sawma] leadership and on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Badruddin Ajmal's leadership. Tell us who can develop Assam?” Shah asked the people, as reported by ANI.

Continuing his attack, Amit Shah accused that the Congress “sees votes in infiltrators” in Assam, while the BJP doesn’t indulge in vote-bank politics. “In Kerala, they [Congress] have partnered with Muslim League that divided nation, in Bengal it's Furfura Sharif and here [Assam] it is Badruddin Ajmal. This party can stoop to any low to win,” he added.

Three-phased elections have been scheduled for 126 legislative constituencies in Assam on March 27, April 1 and April 6, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The incumbent government by the BJP and its allies won 86 seats in the last assembly elections in 2016.

The Congress on March 6 released its list of candidates for the first phase of the polls and on March 10, the candidates for the second phase were announced. The BJP released their list of candidates for Assam on Sunday, after the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Saturday to decide on the candidates for all the upcoming state assembly elections.