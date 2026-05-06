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Global Big Cat Summit to promote South–South cooperation: Bhupender Yadav

Delhi Declaration on Big Cat Conservation to be adopted at IBCA Summit on June 1–2, aims to boost global cooperation and protect big cats and habitats

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:33 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said the upcoming Global Big Cat Summit, to be held by the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) on June 1–2, will adopt the Delhi Declaration on Big Cat Conservation, a unified global commitment to strengthen transboundary cooperation and protect big cats and their habitats.

Global Big Cat Summit to adopt Delhi Declaration, strengthen transboundary cooperation and align conservation with biodiversity and climate goals (X)

Yadav also launched the website and logo for the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit 2026.

The upcoming IBCA Summit in June will bring together heads of State/Government, experts, and partners from across the world to deliberate on the future of big cat conservation. “The Summit is strategically significant as it will strengthen international partnerships, promote South–South cooperation, and inspire collective action across big cat range countries. It will also help align conservation efforts with global biodiversity and climate goals,” Yadav said.

Urging all big cat range countries yet to join IBCA to join the alliance, Yadav said, “I would like to take this opportunity to urge all present here to extend their full support in ensuring participation at the highest level from your respective countries. Your leadership and engagement will be critical in making this Summit a truly global success.”

The primary objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository. Along with financial support for focused conservation efforts, IBCA plans to halt the decline in big cat populations and reverse current trends.

The IBCA was launched for the conservation of tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, cheetahs, jaguars and pumas. It provides membership to all United Nations member states, including range countries harbouring these species, as well as non-range countries interested in supporting big cat conservation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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