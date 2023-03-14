‘Global rise’: Rajya Sabha members congratulate Indian Oscar winners

Rajya Sabha members, cutting across party lines, congratulated the team behind the Indian Oscar winners- the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ and the documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers’-, on Tuesday, calling it a “moment of glory” for the country.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said this is another facet of the country’s global rise while Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said this shows the growing power of Nari Shakti.

At the 95th Academy Awards, ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Original Song award, making SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ the first Indian feature film production to bring home the Oscar. Tamil documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Film category.

“These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artists,” Dhankar said.

Information and broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the song Naatu Naatu has won the hearts of not only Indians but people across the world. “India has the potential to become the content hub of the world,” he said.

Calling it a ‘historic day’ for India, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “I want to share with the house that the Elephant Whisperers has been made by two women of eminence. It’s a mark of respect for our women and it’s a great mark of recognition of the women of India.”

Goyal added that the scriptwriter of ‘RRR’, V V Prasad, is an honourable member of Parliament (MP) and said all need to show gratitude for Prasad’s contribution. Prasad was nominated to the Upper House last year.

Congress member Jairam Ramesh said, “This is an occasion for collective celebration not the narrow partisan point scoring.”

Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the ruling party shouldn’t take the credit, stating that it is a contribution of the country. “Both the winners come from South India. We are very proud,” added Kharge.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan said, “It does not matter if they’re from north, east, south or west, they’re Indians.” “The market of cinema is here, not in America,” she added.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged the government to show ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ to students.

MP Dr Amar Patnaik said the ‘Elephant Whisperers’ beautifully reflects the Indian ethos and culture in its depiction of the relationship of humans with animals and nature. “We must appreciate that we’ve communicated this message to the world. India’s progress in digitalisation is commendable,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate the India Oscar winners. “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars,” he said.

