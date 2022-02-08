Goa assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assures 500cr for employment, 30% quota for women in govt jobs

PANAJI: Ahead of the Goa assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to redefine religion adding that the upcoming polls was a fight for the identity of the coastal state.

“This election is significant for Goans. Goa is rich in resources, natural beauty, skill and environment. However, the BJP government has failed to protect them and help Goans. BJP initially usurped power by wrong means and promoted defection and later focused only on remaining in power. Thus it sidelined the core issues of Goa and imposed unwanted projects,” she at a public meeting in Nuvem assembly constituency.

Polling for the 40-member Goa legislative assembly will be held on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

“It (the BJP) is telling you that you should fight amongst yourselves. It is redefining your religions for you. The conversation in every election, with every political party, must be on what they are going to provide for you and your development,” the Congress leader said.

She addressed five meetings in South Goa at Majorda, Nuvem, Navelim, St. Andre, St. Cruz Cumbharjua and Panaji, where she campaigned along with party’s candidate Elvis Gomes.

She also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming they will only split the anti-BJP votes to “benefit” the saffron party.

“The AAP and the TMC cannot give you a stable government. They cannot provide for you what is required today in Goa. They have come from outside; they have come here to expand their party. They have not come here to make Goa progress,” she said.

She also said that if her party comes to power in Goa, ₹500 crore from the government fund will be allocated for employment generation and 30% government jobs will be reserved for women.

“I am working hard to bring women into politics. Women can bring positivity in politics, which is needed,” she said, hailing the party’s manifesto released on Sunday.

Among the promises made in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Goa polls include implementation of the Nyay scheme, ₹6,000 per month to families from weaker sections. The Congress has also assured to build hostels for working women in Margao and Panaji and increase the number of police stations supervised by women.

“This is a very important election for Goa. The Congress is focused to getting Goa back to Goans,” she added.

The BJP, meanwhile, questioned the Congress leader on why her party didn’t reserve more seats for women.

“Women in Goa are asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, why are 40% seats given to the women candidates in Uttar Pradesh and not even 1% seats in Goa? Women can only fight elections in UP and not in Goa, this shows her double standards,” CT Ravi, BJP’s Goa in-charge , said.

“If Priyanka Gandhi wants to speak, she should first speak about Rajasthan. The highest unemployment in the country is in Rajasthan under a Congress ruled government. Ignoring that and focussing on Goa is an insult to Goa,” former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.