Panaji, The Goa assembly has passed a bill making possession of mobile phones and other prohibited electronic gadgets inside prisons a non-bailable offence, carrying up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000.

Goa assembly toughens prison rules, makes phone possession punishable with 3 years in jail

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The sentence for the offence will commence after the prisoner completes the term already being served, as per the Goa Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

Personnel deployed in sensitive barracks and cells would also be periodically rotated to prevent the development of "inmate-staff nexuses" and complacency, according to the proposed legislation.

It also provides for reporting the release of high-risk, hardened or habitual offenders after completion of their sentences, undertrials released on bail and inmates temporarily released on parole or furlough to the district Superintendent of Police concerned for monitoring.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tabled the bill in the assembly, proposing a comprehensive law to replace the existing prison legislation and introducing tougher provisions against contraband, mobile phone use and organised criminal activities from within jails.

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{{^usCountry}} The House later passed it by voice vote in the evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House later passed it by voice vote in the evening. {{/usCountry}}

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Goa has one central prison located at Colvale village in North Goa district.

No prisoner, visitor or prison official would be permitted to possess or use prohibited communication devices, introduce or remove prohibited articles, supply them to inmates or facilitate unauthorised communication.

Prison officials who knowingly allow such activities would also face punishment, as per the bill.

The new legislation makes possession or use of mobile phones and other prohibited electronic communication devices inside prisons a cognisable and non-bailable offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹25,000.

It also proposes a minimum two-year jail term, extendable to three years, for possessing, operating or using electronic or wireless communication devices, their components or accessories inside prison premises.

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Any sentence imposed on a prisoner under these provisions would run after completion of the sentence already being served, according to the bill.

The provisions would also apply to those who assist, abet or instigate the supply of such devices, as well as persons involved in manipulating, damaging or destroying prison equipment.

The proposed law also provides for enhanced intelligence gathering and surveillance of high-risk, hardened and habitual offenders to prevent gang activities, organised crime, witness intimidation and criminal operations from inside prisons.

Prison authorities would gather intelligence, monitor inmates and analyse information in coordination with the State Police Intelligence Wing.

High-risk barracks and cells would be subjected to periodic searches for contraband and mobile phones, besides surprise checks and the use of advanced jamming solutions, as per the bill.

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It also empowers the government to establish open and semi-open correctional institutions aimed at rehabilitating prisoners and facilitating their reintegration into society.

The proposed legislation covers prison management, prisoner discipline and security, contraband control, rehabilitation, skill development, vocational training, human rights and correctional services.

The officer-in-charge of every prison would be responsible for maintaining discipline, while prisoners would be required to obey lawful orders and comply with the provisions of the Act and rules framed under it.

The bill draws from the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, circulated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and seeks to consolidate prison-related laws while introducing reformatory measures and protecting prisoners' basic human rights.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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