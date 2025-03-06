Goa BJP leader accuses his party’s government of corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pandurang Madkaikar has accused his party’s government in Goa of being involved “only in corruption” and a minister of forcing him to pay ₹15-20 lakh bribe, prompting calls for an investigation from the opposition BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar. (X)

“Nothing is moving. They are only busy counting money. All ministers are busy counting money. Nothing is happening in Goa,” Madkaikar said on Wednesday. Madkaikar, a former Congress leader who was a minister in the BJP government from 2017 to 2019, said he last bribed the minister for “a small work” while refusing to name anyone. “He [the minister] took my file which I processed from the department...kept it at home and left a message that if someone comes to collect this file, tell him to come and meet him.”

Madkaikar said he sent his manager to meet the minister, who told him to meet his assistant. “The assistant demanded ₹15-20 lakh. The money was paid last week. It was a routine work.” He said he would name the minister when he leaves the party.

Madkaikar said there was rampant loot in Goa. “Every minister is busy making money; no matter how. All ministers. People are waiting to send them home.” He said at least 50% of lawmakers would lose the next election.

Madkaikar stepped down as a minister in 2019 over health issues. His wife contested the 2022 assembly election on a BJP ticket but lost to the Congress candidate Rajesh Faldessai, who also switched to the ruling party.

Transport minister Mauvin Godinho hit back at Madkaikar, saying people who live in glass houses should not throw stones and look at what happened during his tenure as the minister.

Opposition Congress leader Yuri Alemao said Madkaikar is known for corruption. “I do not want to comment on his views. But they are very serious. Who is this minister involved in taking bribes? He has to first name and file a police complaint. This is not new in the BJP. Today everyone is aware of this.”

Alemao said chief minister Pramod Sawant cannot ignore this anymore and has to issue a statement. “It is a serious charge by their party colleague. Others who continue to be ministers have levelled allegations of corruption. This is not to be taken lightly. This allegation has to be seriously looked into. There needs to be an inquiry.”

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said if the police or Anti-Corruption Bureau do not act on this, it means the government wants to send a message that corruption has been normalised and no one will be spared, not even former lawmakers.

Sardesai said efforts were on to silence Madkaikar. “We have been saying this. To silence the opposition and continue with the loot is the BJP’s mantra...They are not afraid even of God.”