Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa Congress chief says central leadership to decide on pre-poll alliances
india news

Goa Congress chief says central leadership to decide on pre-poll alliances

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar's statement comes ahead of the four-day visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will arrive in Goa on Thursday to work on reorganising the party.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar(Image via Twitter)

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said a decision on a pre-poll alliance for the 2022 state Assembly elections will be taken by the party's central leadership after consulting local leaders and cadres.

Chodankar's statement comes ahead of the four-day visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will arrive in Goa on Thursday to work on reorganising the party.

"The central leadership will take a decision on alliance after consulting local leaders, cadres and taking people's opinion,” Chodankar said.

When asked about the Goa Forward Party's willingness for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, he said the party's state has nothing to do with the decision on an alliance, it will only provide inputs.

Chodankar had tendered his resignation from the post of GPCC president, after the party's defeat in Zilla Panchayat election, which is yet to be accepted by the party high command.

The Congress has a “strong presence” in 30 (out of 40) Assembly constituencies and can add four to five more constituencies to its kitty in the coming days, the party leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa congress
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP