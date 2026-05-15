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Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Bhatikar (38) was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 09:21 am IST
PTI |
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Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar, who was the party's face during the recently cancelled Ponda assembly bypoll, died after being bitten by a snake, police said on Friday.

Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite. (X@KetanBhatikar)

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Bhatikar (38) was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

"Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official said.

Also read | Boy loses leg after medical negligence: Goa govt forms panel to prevent recurrence

Bhatikar was the Congress candidate for the Ponda by-election, which was cancelled following a high court verdict. He had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order through a Special Leave Petition, which is pending before the apex court.

 
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