Goa Congress seeks disqualification of Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat amid defection talks
Goa Congress seeks disqualification of Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat amid defection talks

Goa Congress crisis: Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said, "We are moving a disqualification against our two senior leaders.” 
File photo of Michael Lobo had joined the Goa Congress with state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM Digambar Kamat. 
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Goa Congress on Monday said it was seeking disqualification of two of its leaders – Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat – from the Assembly amid reports of the two senior men engineering a defection in the party for a switchover to the BJP.

“We are moving a disqualification against our two senior leaders,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A day ago, the party removed Lobo as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly after five Congress MLAs became unreachable in the wake reports that they were switching over to the ruling camp.

Earlier in the day, Five Goa Congress MLAs, who went incommunicado a day before, attended the state Assembly proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, and claimed there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party.

