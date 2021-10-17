Goa gets country’s first alcohol museum, dedicated to local delight feni

India’s first-ever alcohol museum has knocked the doors of the country’s unofficial party capital, Goa, as a Goan businessman and collector decided to educate travellers on the history and significance of the coastal state's unique culture. The ‘All About Alcohol’ museum has opened in Goa’s Candolim, the tourist destination popular for its locally distilled drink ‘feni’ --made with either coconut or cashews -- and is dedicated to the state’s rich heritage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The one-of-its-kind museum in Candolim displays a wide variety of centuries-old bottles of the alcoholic drink feni dating back to 1950s, glassware, old wooden dispensers and measuring equipment to enlighten tourists about the little known history behind the popular local drinks.

Centuries-old liquor bottles at Goa's alcohol museum. (Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The objective behind starting the museum was to make the world aware of Goa’s rich heritage, especially the story of feni, the strong local drink," said Nandan Kudchadkar, the founder of ‘All About Alcohol’ museum, while speaking to news agency ANI. A businessman by profession, Kudchadkar is an avid collector of antiques and also the owner of Club LPK in Candolim.

Kudchadkar said that they do not promote the habit of liquor consumption, but the gallery has been set up to showcase the unique and rich legacy of brewing feni in the coastal state.

‘All About Alcohol’ museum in Candolim, Goa is the first of its kind in India. (Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In 2016, the government declared feni as the ‘heritage drink’ (of the state). It is important because many cultures have embraced their cultural brew such as champagne and vodka," said Armando Duarte, CEO, Alcohol Museum.

The museum is located on a busy lane connecting the tourism hub of Sinquerim and Candolim in North Goa's beach belt, about 10km from Panaji.

Entrance of alcohol museum in Candolim, Goa (Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The museum can be spotted by its board at the entrance that reads ‘All About Alcohol’. On display in four rooms inside the museum are various old mud pots, measuring equipment from the 16th century which were used while serving feni, an antique wooden shot dispenser, a 'garv' (scale) used to measure the potency of feni and a rare crystal Australian beer glass sourced from Russia.

The museum is open to visitors from 3pm to 9pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON