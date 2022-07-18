Goa, Karnataka oppose Centre’s draft Western Ghats eco sensitive rules

Goa and Karnataka are the latest western coast states after Kerala to oppose Centre’s new draft rules to declare eco-sensitive zone in Western Ghats.

The proposed regulation that aims to demarcate as much as 46,821sq kms as no development zone in five states.

Of this, about 20,000sq kms is in Karnataka and 1,461sq kms is in Goa.

In 2010, an expert panel constituted by the environment minister and headed by ecologist, Madhav Gadgil, had recommended that 1,26,000sq kms in these states should be declared as eco sensitive zone (ESZ).

Following opposition by states, the Centre constituted another panel headed by space scientist K Kasturirangan, which reduced by ESZ to 58,825 sq kms. His report was also rejected by the states. Then, the ministry further reduced ESZ to the present limit followed protests by the state governments.

In January 2022, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave the environment ministry six months to notify the zone for biodiversity rich Western Ghats and on July 10, the ministry issued a draft notification seeking comments from the states on the proposed regulation.

Declaring Western Ghats as ESA would regulate certain human activities including mining and constructions among others, that many say pose a threat to fragile ecosystems.

On Monday, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from Malnad region of Karnataka passed a resolution under the leadership of home minister Araga Jnanendra opposing the ministry’s draft regulation.

“The regulation will hinder people’s right to development in the region,” Jnanendra said. His office released a statement saying that if this notification gets implemented, it will affect the lives of people living in the Malnad region as it will cause severe economic distress.

The minister said the Karnataka government has already rejected the Kasturirangan committee report and has repeatedly made its stand clear that it will not allow any ESZ opposed by people to be implemented. The Kasturirangan report of 2013 had also recommended 20,668sq km of ESA in Karnataka.

Deviya Rane, who heads the Goa Forest Corporation and represents the Poriem constituency said, the Goa government will oppose the ESZ in Western Ghats villages of the state and will file objections before within the period of 60 days since it has been done “without a plan in place.”

Deviya along with her husband and forest minister Vishwajit Rane together represent the two constituencies that make up the Sattari taluka along Goa’s frontier with Karnataka and includes the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary, which is covered under the proposed Western Ghat regulation. As many as 55 of the 99 villages notified as eco sensitive as per the MoEF’s draft fall in areas represented by Deviya and her husband Rane, the state’s forest minister.

“I along with my other colleagues whose constituencies are affected and people of Sattari will make sure these objections are raised and reach the highest authority as per procedures laid to file objections,” she added.

In Kerala, where a strike has been observed in at least three districts against the new regulation, the Kerala government has approached the Central government.

State forest minister AK Saseendran on Thursday last week met union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and opposed the regulation.

“I had a fruitful discussion with the union minister. I apprised him about the ground situation in the state and he has promised to visit the state on August 10,” said Saseendran.

Ten days ago, the Kerala assembly had passed a unanimous resolution requesting the Centre’s intervention to exempt human habitats and agricultural land from the purview of the recent directive.

The resolution also dealt with June 3 order of the Supreme Court that asked the state to declare one km around all protected areas, including national parks, wildlife reserves and sanctuaries need as a buffer zone banning all other developmental activities.

The state has been witnessing a series of protests and many areas in Idukki, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts also observed shutdown a number of times.

There are 24 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state and around 25,000 families will be evicted if the ESZ (ecologically sensitive zone) was implemented, said protesters adding 250,000 acres of land will turn buffer zone if the order was implemented.

Ecologists from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have, however, moved Supreme Court seeking that the original report submitted by the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by Madhav Gadgil should be implemented.

Gadgil said that for over 10 years the Centre and the States have deliberately avoided declaring ESZ for Western Ghats, which was fast losing its ecological value because of rampant development. “We need a stringent ESZ and not the water down version,” Gadgil said, adding that implementing his recommendations was feasible as it was based on inputs from people on the ground.

Goa Foundation’s Director Claude Alvares said that the population of 50 million people is directly dependent on the Western Ghats and its ecology, and another 200 million people is indirectly dependent. “The future of entire southern India is intimately linked with the healthy survival of the Western Ghats. The governments have abjectly failed to do justice to the Western Ghats, despite being empowered to do so,” he said, in his recent petition in the Supreme Court.

Alavares advocated that Gadgil report should be implemented as the Kasturirangan panel has been watered down considerably by various state governments, with the active collaboration of the Ministry of Environment, to a level of meaninglessness.

“Goa and Maharashtra have sought to exclude a large number of villages from the protection of being in eco zones while Karnataka has taken a decision not to accept the Kasturirangan report,” he said.

Environmentalists said having a ESZ for Western Ghats will also protect its wildlife and reduce the human-animal conflict there.

“Forest cover is shrinking alarmingly and Western Ghats also suffer due to human incursions. We need a strong green zone to ensure passage of wild animals,” said Wayanad-based green activist N Badusha.

