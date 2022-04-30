Goa man who impersonated IB officer nabbed in Lucknow

Panaji: A man who impersonated an officer of the Intelligence Bureau and duped an acquaintance on the pretext of providing a job to his son in exchange for ₹7 lakh has been arrested by the Goa Police from Lucknow.

The accused identified as Abhishek Vinod Giri, 32, was traced to Lucknow.

“After seven days of meticulous efforts, with the assistance of local police in Lucknow, we finally nabbed the accused person at Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow on 27/04/2022. The accused person has been brought to Porvorim Police Station on a transit remand and 4 days of police custody has been granted by the local court. It is suspected that the accused is a habitual cheater and was found running a fake office in Lucknow. Further investigation and search for other victims is going on,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena, said.

Vishant Rajpurohit in his complaint to the police alleged that Giri had come to stay in his building on rent in January 2021 claiming he was an intelligence officer. Giri then became friendly with him, impersonated an Intelligence Officer and induced the complainant to pay ₹7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his son in the Intelligence Bureau.

Giri had been absconding since November 2021 and since then was on the run.