Goa Mercedes crash: Driver held after biker killed, pillion injured

The Goa Police have arrested the driver of a Mercedes car who allegedly, under the influence of alcohol, knocked over a two-wheeler rider, killing him and injuring the pillion rider, before dragging the motorcycle for more than two kilometres and eventually being brought to a halt.

A Mercedes driver allegedly driving drunk killed a biker and injured his pillion rider in Goa, then dragged the motorcycle for over 2 km before the car caught fire.

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The Mercedes came to a stop only after it burst into flames.

The driver of the Mercedes, Vidhyadhar Prabhu alias Vipul, 32, was arrested at 11 pm on Friday by the Vasco Police for the death of Ashok Kumar Chauhan, whom he allegedly knocked over at around 2 pm on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Mercedes had to be dragged out of the flaming car, which caught fire after dragging the two-wheeler for a distance of two kilometres in Sancoale, on the outskirts of the port town of Vasco da Gama.

“We brought him to a halt outside the Sancoale Church by which time the car was already aflame. With the help of another bystander, I opened the driver’s door and dragged him out. If not for us, he too would have perished in the car,” José Fernandes, an eyewitness, said.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was so drunk he couldn’t even walk,” Fernandes added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was so drunk he couldn’t even walk,” Fernandes added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have booked Prabhu under Sections 281 (rash driving), 105 (culpable homicide) and 125 (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The pillion rider, Sonu Kumar, 24, is undergoing treatment.