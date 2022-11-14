Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa pavilion inaugurated at International Trade Fair in Delhi

Goa pavilion inaugurated at International Trade Fair in Delhi

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 10:06 PM IST

According to an official statement, the pavilion depicts Goan architecture and showcases the initiatives and achievements of the state government. During the inauguration, a brochure titled “Swayampurna Goa, Marching towards self-reliance 2.0” was also released.

Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair.(Sourced)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair, being organised by India Trade Promotion organisation (ITPO), was inaugurated at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday.

According to an official statement, the pavilion depicts Goan architecture and showcases the initiatives and achievements of the state government. During the inauguration, a brochure titled “Swayampurna Goa, Marching towards self-reliance 2.0” was also released.

“These included Swayampurna Goa marching towards Self-reliance 2.0, New Mopa International airport, Har Ghar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission, besides major initiatives in industries and tourism sector, Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goem initiative, forthcoming 53rd edition of International Film Festival India, 9th edition of World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya expo and allied endeavours related to infrastructure development and promoting self-employment,” the statement said.

The statement added that thrust was also laid to showcase Goa’s freedom struggle, besides providing for the promotion of investment in the coastal state and the creation of the “administrative and operational framework for the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board as a Single-window clearance facilitation mechanism with the prime objective of ensuring time bound grants of various clearances, licences, permissions, and approval under relevant state laws so as to provide an investor-friendly environment".

During the ongoing International Trade Fair, the Goa pavilion will feature artistes from the state who will enthral the Delhites and other visitors from India and abroad with their traditional Goan folk performances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP