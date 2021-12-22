Goa polls: TMC says Kejriwal’s ‘not in race’ comments show political immaturity

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal showed political immaturity as well as ‘desperation’ when he said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is not in contention in the upcoming elections in Goa.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener declined to attach much importance to the TMC, which is seeking to expand its base in the coastal state, and said that ‘any party cannot win elections on the basis of posters’ without naming anyone.

He said there are more than 1,300 political parties and he cannot name every single one of them.

It was when he was asked about a pre-poll alliance between the AAP and TMC, Kejriwal said he said the latter is “not in the race”. “There are 1,350 parties in the country, should I start mentioning everyone,” he said when questioned regarding his silence regarding the presence of the regional party.

“We firmly believe in working for people and standing beside them through thick and thin. Those indulging in election forecasting and vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously,” the TMC tweeted.

While both the parties share cordial ties at the national level, they are vying to take the lead to be the prime opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the polls.

Senior TMC leader and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Kejriwal’s comments are borne out of “local compulsion”. “We don't attach much importance to it,” he said. The TMC is contesting all the assembly seats of the Goa polls. The coastal state will witness a multi-party contest as TMC, AAP and the Congress try to wrest power from the BJP. The elections will be held next year.