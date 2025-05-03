Goa temple stampede: State govt cancels all events for next three days

The Goa government on Saturday announced that all functions supported by it stand cancelled for the next three days in the wake of a stampede during a temple festival that killed six devotees and injured more than 70. Police said at least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope.(PTI)

"In view of the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, and as an expression of condolences to the departed and their families, the Government of Goa directs that all Government- supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed," a circular issued by Shreyas D'Silva, Under Secretary of General Administration Department, stated.

"All Heads of Departments, Government Corporations and Autonomous Bodies are hereby instructed to ensure strict compliance with this directive," the circular reads.

The stampede occurred at a temple festival at Shirgao village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes of the temple for the annual festival.

"At least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope. A few persons fell on the slope, causing others to tumble on each other," said Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

He said 40 to 50 people fell on the slope.