Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa temple stampede: State govt cancels all events for next three days

PTI |
May 03, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The stampede that killed 6 devotees took place at a temple festival at Shirgao village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Goa government on Saturday announced that all functions supported by it stand cancelled for the next three days in the wake of a stampede during a temple festival that killed six devotees and injured more than 70.

Police said at least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope.(PTI)
Police said at least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope.(PTI)

"In view of the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, and as an expression of condolences to the departed and their families, the Government of Goa directs that all Government- supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed," a circular issued by Shreyas D'Silva, Under Secretary of General Administration Department, stated.

"All Heads of Departments, Government Corporations and Autonomous Bodies are hereby instructed to ensure strict compliance with this directive," the circular reads.

The stampede occurred at a temple festival at Shirgao village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes of the temple for the annual festival.

"At least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope. A few persons fell on the slope, causing others to tumble on each other," said Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

He said 40 to 50 people fell on the slope.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goa temple stampede: State govt cancels all events for next three days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On