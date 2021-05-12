Home / India News / Goa's Dabolim airport to remain closed at night; undergoes maintenance
Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said the closure will not have much impact on the civilian flight operations.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Goa airport is part of the INS Hansa Base at Vasco town in Goa.(HT PHOTO)

The flight operations during nights at the Goa airport will be shut till September 2021 as the runway is being closed for modernisation, a senior official said.

The Goa airport is part of the INS Hansa Base at Vasco town in Goa.

Indian Navy spokesman said the modernisation work has began from May 8 onwards which will continue till September 8, 2021.

The runway will remain closed for all the traffic from 2200 hours to 0630 hours, he said.

He said the modernisation work is being executed by Tata Power SED and will be carried out during night hours to have minimal impact on civil aircraft operations.

Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said the closure will not have much impact on the civilian flight operations.

He said that due to the pandemic situation, almost 90 per cent of the flights have cancelled their schedule to Goa.

The closure might have a 10-12 per cent impact on us but we will be able to mitigate it, Malik added.

